Kumari Selja: Demands of staff legitimate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja said every section of the state was angry with the Centre and the state government and people had to resort to dharna, demonstration and strike.

Government employees of various departments were on a nationwide strike today against the alleged anti-employee policies of the government, including privatisation.

In a statement issued to the media, Kumari Selja justified the demands of the employees and said even after raising their voices repeatedly, the Centre and the state government did not pay attention to their demands so they were forced to go on a strike.

“Had attention been paid to their problems and demands, there would have been no situation of strike and people of would not have to face any kind of trouble,” she said.

“Haryana Roadways employees have been opposing privatisation since long. The government has been repeatedly trying to eliminate the fleet of roadways by increasing the number of private permits in one way or the other,” she said. —

