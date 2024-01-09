Services to start from Hisar airport by April: Dushyant

Chandigarh, January 8
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that air services would commence from the Hisar airport to various cities in the country by April this year.
He engaged in a detailed discussion with officials of the Alliance Air today. A memorandum of understanding with the company is set to be signed soon.
The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Civil Aviation Department, shared this information after presiding over a joint meeting of officials of the Civil Aviation Department and Alliance Air.
Chautala said the air connectivity in the state would operate on the concept of “State VGF (Viable Gap Funding)”, which will ensure that the passengers do not incur extra fares.
Initially, air travel will commence with plans to deploy a 70-seater aircraft from the Hisar airport to Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kullu.
The flight routes will undergo a review after the first 90 days.
Based on the passenger demand, flights will be expanded to include destinations such as Lucknow, Varanasi and Ambala.
