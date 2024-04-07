Show-cause notice to minister for blocking road

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 6

A show-cause notice has been issued to minister and Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel for violating the model code of conduct. Goel had organised a Vijay Sankalp rally, addressed by CM Nayab Saini, in support of candidate Banto Kataria in Ambala City, followed by dinner at his residence. He hosted the CM along with other leaders.

The notice issued by the office of District Magistrate-cum-returning officer Ambala read, “It has come to the notice that you were given the permission to organise a dinner at your residence on April 4. The said permission was granted subject to the provision of model code of conduct. On the basis of the video surveillance team/flying squad team report, it has come to notice that the dinner arrangements were made on old Delhi road instead of your private residence by blocking one side of the public road in front of your house”.

“While the permission was requested by you at your own home for private reasons and not for any public campaign, it has been observed that the dinner was organised at a public place by blocking one side of road for 100 metres without any permission by this office or NOC of PWD (B&R). You are hereby given a show-cause notice to explain the reason within next 72 hours”, it read.

