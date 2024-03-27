Show-cause notices to 30 Yamunanagar units by pollution board

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 26

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has issued show-cause notices for closure to 30 industrial units of Yamunanagar district.

The notices were issued under Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974.

Running without consent to operate It was found that the ‘consent to operate’ of 30 industrial units, including plywood factories, stone crushers, screening plants, water packaging units and brick-kilns, had expired

According to information, the authorities of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, recently issued show-cause notices for closure to 30 industrial units, including plywood factories, stone crushers, screening plants, brick-kilns and water packaging units in the district.

These units were allegedly found operating without renewing their consent to operate (CTO) from the HSPCB and violating other norms related to the air and water pollution control Acts.

Abhijeet Singh Tanwar, Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said on the directions of Virender Singh Punia, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, the record of industrial units of Yamunanagar was checked. He said during the checking of the record, it was found that the CTO of 30 industrial units had already expired. But, the owners of the said industrial units failed to apply for the renewal of the CTO.

He said as per the policy of the HSPCB, the industrial units could apply for the CTO before 90 days of the expiry of the previous consent.

“If an industrial unit applies for the renewal of consent to operate after the date of expiry, it will have to deposit an additional consent fee as per the policy of the HSPCB depending on the category of the unit,” said AEE Abhijeet Singh Tanwar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution #Yamunanagar