Show-cause notices to 30 Yamunanagar units by pollution board

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, March 26
The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has issued show-cause notices for closure to 30 industrial units of Yamunanagar district.
The notices were issued under Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 and 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974.
Running without consent to operate
It was found that the ‘consent to operate’ of 30 industrial units, including plywood factories, stone crushers, screening plants, water packaging units and brick-kilns, had expired
According to information, the authorities of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, recently issued show-cause notices for closure to 30 industrial units, including plywood factories, stone crushers, screening plants, brick-kilns and water packaging units in the district.
These units were allegedly found operating without renewing their consent to operate (CTO) from the HSPCB and violating other norms related to the air and water pollution control Acts.
Abhijeet Singh Tanwar, Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE) of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said on the directions of Virender Singh Punia, Regional Officer of the HSPCB, the record of industrial units of Yamunanagar was checked. He said during the checking of the record, it was found that the CTO of 30 industrial units had already expired. But, the owners of the said industrial units failed to apply for the renewal of the CTO.
He said as per the policy of the HSPCB, the industrial units could apply for the CTO before 90 days of the expiry of the previous consent.
“If an industrial unit applies for the renewal of consent to operate after the date of expiry, it will have to deposit an additional consent fee as per the policy of the HSPCB depending on the category of the unit,” said AEE Abhijeet Singh Tanwar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...