Three funds announced to boost post-Covid economy of Haryana

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 8

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced the setting up of three dedicated funds, besides a slew of initiatives, to boost the post-Covid economy of Haryana.

While Climate and Sustainable Development Fund is aimed at achieving green development objectives, the Research and Innovation Fund will endeavour to promote scientific activity and scholarship. The Venture Capital Fund will promote entrepreneurship.

Khattar claimed that the strategy for a resilient Haryana was crafted on the prioritisation of three key objectives of the welfare of the poorest of the poor in the spirit of Antyodaya, increased productivity with effective income redistribution strategies and the creation of opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) TVSN Prasad said the funds were aimed at avoiding counter-productive fiscal profligacy,

Besides, Haryana Financial Services Limited has been set up as a non-banking financial institution for portfolio management and to meet low cost working capital requirements of government entities.

