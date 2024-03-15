Three killed, one hurt as car rams into tree

Gurugram, March 14
Three friends lost their lives, while another sustained serious injuries, when the car they were traveling in collided with a tree after losing control due to the sudden appearance of a nilgai on the Palwal-Mohana road in Palwal district.
Victims were returning home
According to the police report, the incident took place when four friends were returning home in their car from Faridabad via Mohna village. Punit was driving the car. The accident occurred near Dadauta village on Wednesday evening.
The deceased have been identified as Punit (20) and Hunny (20), residents of Alawalpur village, and Vipin (21), a resident of Janauli village. The accident occurred near Dadauta village on Wednesday evening as all four friends were returning home in a Kia car from Faridabad.
According to the police report, the incident took place when four friends were returning from Faridabad via Mohna village. Punit was driving the car. Sumit, a resident of Alawalpur village and one of the occupants, filed the complaint detailing the events leading up to the accident. Sumit is doing a computer course, while the deceased were pursuing studies in various fields.
Sumit told the police, “It was near Daduta village when Punit lost control of the car due to the sudden appearance of a nilgai on the road, resulting in the collision with a tree by the roadside. We all sustained critical injuries, and the car suffered significant damage. Nearby individuals rushed us to the hospital, where doctors declared Punit, Hunny and Vipin dead.”
Inspector Dalbir Singh, SHO of the Chandhat police station, said, “Upon receiving the information, our team promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital for treatment. The accident was attributed to the excessive speed of the car and the sudden appearance of a nilgai on the road. An FIR was lodged, and after recording the statements of the family members, the bodies of the three deceased have been handed over to their relatives following the postmortem.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them