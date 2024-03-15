Three killed, one hurt as car rams into tree

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 14

Three friends lost their lives, while another sustained serious injuries, when the car they were traveling in collided with a tree after losing control due to the sudden appearance of a nilgai on the Palwal-Mohana road in Palwal district.

Victims were returning home According to the police report, the incident took place when four friends were returning home in their car from Faridabad via Mohna village. Punit was driving the car. The accident occurred near Dadauta village on Wednesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Punit (20) and Hunny (20), residents of Alawalpur village, and Vipin (21), a resident of Janauli village.

According to the police report, the incident took place when four friends were returning from Faridabad via Mohna village. Punit was driving the car. Sumit, a resident of Alawalpur village and one of the occupants, filed the complaint detailing the events leading up to the accident. Sumit is doing a computer course, while the deceased were pursuing studies in various fields.

Sumit told the police, “It was near Daduta village when Punit lost control of the car due to the sudden appearance of a nilgai on the road, resulting in the collision with a tree by the roadside. We all sustained critical injuries, and the car suffered significant damage. Nearby individuals rushed us to the hospital, where doctors declared Punit, Hunny and Vipin dead.”

Inspector Dalbir Singh, SHO of the Chandhat police station, said, “Upon receiving the information, our team promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to the hospital for treatment. The accident was attributed to the excessive speed of the car and the sudden appearance of a nilgai on the road. An FIR was lodged, and after recording the statements of the family members, the bodies of the three deceased have been handed over to their relatives following the postmortem.”

