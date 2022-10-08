Three pollution hotspots identified in Karnal city

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 7

A team of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Karnal Regional Office, has identified three air pollution hotspots across the city. These are Ramlila Ground, Namaste Chowk and ITI Chowk.

It has also chalked out an action plan to convert these hotspots into green spots with the help of government departments.

These places have been identified after one-and-a-half-year-long study conducted between February 2021 and September 2022.

As per the study, the Ramlila ground was designated as secondary garbage dumping point emitting foul smell and causing air pollution. The remaining two hotspots were identified due to traffic chaos at the main city junctions. The study says since these are the main junctions, commuters have to stop their vehicles here. “Most of the commuters keep the engines of their vehicles on, resulting in air and noise pollution,” said SK Arora, Regional Officer, HSPCB. Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said he conducted a meeting of officials of various departments to discuss how to convert these hotspots into green spots.

“I have asked the Karnal Municipal Corporation to remove the secondary garbage dumping point at the Ramlila ground. The Forest Department has been asked to plant saplings at the site for green cover,” said DC Yadav.

For the remaining two spots, he has asked the officials of the Karnal Smart City project to make people aware of the need to turn off their vehicles while waiting at the traffic lights. Motorists would also be directed to avoid honking at red lights, Yadav added.

The Forest Department officials have also been asked to step up plantation drives at these sites. The officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have also been directed to clean the area at the ITI Chowk and Baldi bypass for plantation, said the DC.

