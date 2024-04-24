Two drug addicts stab worker to death in Gurugram, nabbed

Gurugram, April 23
Two drug addicts allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old private company worker to death following an altercation on Tuesday. The police swiftly arrested both suspects. An FIR has been filed in connection with the incident.
According to the authorities, the deceased has been identified as Avinash, alias Rikki (30), hailing from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was employed at a private company near Khandsa.
The incident occurred around 1 am on Tuesday at the T-point of Sector 37 while Rikki was returning home from work. The accused encountered him on the way and started misbehaving with him. A verbal dispute ensued between the victim and the accused. Subsequently, they allegedly stabbed him in the chest multiple times before fleeing the scene, leaving him wounded.
Upon receiving the information, police personnel reached the spot and transported the victim to the hospital with the assistance of a taxi driver. Despite receiving initial medical aid, he was later transferred to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he was declared dead.
In response to a complaint filed by deceased’s father Bijender Singh, an FIR was lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, leading to the prompt arrest of both accused.
The arrested were identified as Mohit (25), a resident of Sector 5, and Sandeep, alias Sandy (25), residing in Saraswati Enclave, Gurugram.
“Both accused confessed that they were intoxicated at the time and, following an altercation with the victim, they assaulted him with a knife. The accused and the victim were not acquainted with each other,” said Karan Goel, DCP, West.
