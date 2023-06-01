Two youths drown in Yamuna

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 31

Two youths drowned in the Yamuna near Gumthala village of the district. They reportedly ventured into the river to take a dip on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra. They were identified as Nishant (19) of Ladwa and Ankush Saini (20) of Beed Mathana village.

Their bodies have been handed over to their kin after postmortem examination at a civil hospital here.

A number of people had gathered at several places yesterday, including Gumthala village, to take a dip in the river on the occasion.

Divers Amar Singh and Ram Kesh said Nishant’s body was fished out yesterday, while Ankush’s body was recovered today.