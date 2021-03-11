We don't make noise about rooting out corruption: Haryana CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 21

Taking a jibe at the Punjab Government’s “publicity” of anti-encroachment drives, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that while they were steadily uprooting corruption, they did not make noise about it.

“Consistent attacks are being made on corruption and the state government does not wish to make much noise about its anti-corruption drives. In Haryana, corruption will not be tolerated at any cost as my slogan is ‘Bhrashtachar ka kaal, Manohar Lal’,” said Khattar. He was in the city today to address a grievance committee meeting. Khattar said the State Vigilance Bureau had been strengthened with the formation of the Divisional Vigilance Bureau (DVB) in all six divisions of the state. Along with increasing the force in these bureaus, their tasks had also been divided. —

