Western Command holds ex-servicemen rally in Ambala

Ambala, March 27

The Western Command organised an ex-servicemen rally, Sampark Se Milap, at Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday, displaying the Army’s commitment to the welfare of the veterans, Veer Naris, widows and their families.

The rally covered eight districts of Haryana — Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Kaithal, Sonepat, and Panchkula — in which more than 2,400 ex- servicemen, Veer Naris and their families participated.

The rally was attended by Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, and by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Kharga Corps.

In his address, the GOC-in-C (Western Command) highlighted the Army’s solidarity with its retired fraternity. He assured that the Army was sensitive to their needs and would take every step to ensure that ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and their families were looked after well. He also reiterated the Army’s goal of providing them quality healthcare, ensuring dignity and early resolution of their problems.

An Army spokesman said that the event lived up to its motto, reaching out to maximum veterans and their families and facilitating resolution of their problems.

A number of stalls have been up to cater the ex-servicemen, and their grievances were recorded with an aim of immediate resolution. This redressal process would continue on Thursday as well. A medical camp was also organised, where various specialists provided treatment and advice to the participants.

Lt Gen Katiyar felicitated Veer Naris and ex-servicemen who have won gallantry awards, and provided mobility aid to ex-servicemen.

