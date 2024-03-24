Yamunanagar college pays tribute to martyrs

Yamunanagar, March 23
Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day was observed by intellectuals and other prominent personalities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri on the premises of Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar today.
The chief guest at the event was Professor KL Johar, former vice-chancellor of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar. He remembered Bhagat Singh as one of the greatest martyrs of the 20th Century, who not only wanted to demolish the edifice of British Imperialism but also dreamt of equality for all, after independence.
“It is painful to see that leaders of different hues shower rich praises on Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev but the objectives of these martyrs are ignored,” said Dr KL Johar.
He said that Bhagat Singh stood for the eradication of untouchability and discrimination on the basis of caste and creed. Dr Johar explained the philosophy of the martyr and his desire of sacrificing his life for the country.
