Youth nabbed with intoxicants in Sirsa

Sirsa, April 26
The district’s Anti-Narcotics Cell, under a special campaign against drugs, seized 42,600 intoxicating pills and capsules from a youth riding a motorcycle today. The district police chief, Vikrant Bhushan, stated that the apprehended youth had been identified as Mangat Ram, who resides in Budhabhana village.
The Superintendent of Police said the police team, along with the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Ellenabad, was checking vehicles near the Delhi bridge on the Hisar Road in Sirsa city when a person riding a motorcycle attempted to flee upon seeing the police. However, he was apprehended. Upon searching him, various types of intoxicating pills and capsules were recovered from different compartments of his motorcycle. The apprehended youth could not provide satisfactory answers regarding the pills and capsules during interrogation. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.
