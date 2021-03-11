2,000 cops deployed for PM Modi’s Shimla rally

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 28

About 2,000 police personnel have been deployed on The Ridge here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on May 31 to mark eight years of the Union government.

A strict vigil is being kept on the road from the Annadale ground, where the PM will arrive, till The Ridge, the rally venue. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inspected the site today and directed the authorities to make fool-proof arrangements.

The PM will hold a roadshow from the Central Telegraph Office to Mother’s Choice and then climb up to The Ridge. The Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken control of the venue.

With the local Met office predicting light rain at isolated places on May 31, the local administration and the BJP are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for sunshine.

Anticipating 500 buses and over 1,800 light vehicles in the city for the rally, Shimla has been divided into three zones to regulate traffic as May 31 is a working day and the tourist season is going on. No buses will be allowed to take a U-turn, police sources said.

About 50 buses are expected from Bilaspur and Mandi. The buses will drop passengers at 103 Tunnel and the Lift and then move to Chakkar via Khalini-Tutikandi Bypass to be parked at Totu while small vehicles be parked inside the Advance Study Complex.

As many as 300 buses, expected from Solan and Sirmaur, will drop passengers and will be parked at the Malyana parking, Shoghi-Beolia Road, Tutikandi Bypass, the Tara Devi junkyard and the Tara Devi-Shoghi road

About 30-40 buses coming from upper Shimla and Kinnaur will drop passengers below Degree College, Sanjauli, and be parked on the Dhalli bypass. Small vehicles will drop the passengers at the IGMC Nullah or Auckland Tunnel and return via the RKMV College route and will be parked near Dhalli Sabji Mandi and Bhattakufar.

