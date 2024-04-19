3-day Gaiety Kathak Utsav to start today

Shimla, April 18
Dance enthusiasts will have the opportunity to explore Kathak in Shimla as the three-day Gaiety Kathak Utsav is set to start on Friday at the historic Gaiety Theatre.
The Utsav will feature a series of five sessions, held across three consecutive days, including interactive and demonstrative workshops on the first two days, followed by a performance based on the Ramayana on the third day.
These sessions would be conducted by Guru Mangala Bhatt and Guru Raghav Raj Bhatt, along with their troupe members — Divya Pathak, Preeti Krishnan, Shivani Sabharwal — and the accompanying musicians.
As per the schedule, on the first day, the morning session would be a workshop, which would include a demonstration and interactive session.
The workshop is geared towards beginners and general enthusiasts, especially schoolchildren aged 13 years or above. Similarly, a workshop would be held during the afternoon session. This session, however, would be for advanced-level participants, especially those from various institutions and universities.
Similarly, workshops having demonstrative and interactive sessions would continue on the second day.
The third and final day of the Utsav would feature a performance titled: Shri Ram Katha - The Journey of Rama, which would be conceptualised and choreographed by Guru Mangala Bhatt and Guru Raghav Raj Bhatt.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
Pakistan suicide blast hits vehicle carrying foreigners, kills at least 2, reports Geo News
The suicide bomber and two militants were killed in retaliat...