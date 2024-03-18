30 Jawali pupils shine in Sainik School entrance

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 17

Thirty classes VI and IX students of Tripta Public Senior Secondary school, Chalwara, in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district qualified the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE), 2024.

The National Testing Agency conducted the examination on January 28 in 450 examination centres across the country.

According to information, 12 students of Class IX, and 18 of Class VI qualified the examination.

According to principal Rakesh Rana, students of the school had been appearing in the examination since 2017, and last year, 23 students had qualified this exams. Forty students of the school had appeared for the annual examination this year, he added.

He said the final selection of the qualified students would be done on their merit.

“The counselling and medical examination of the selected students will be conducted in Sainik School, Sujanpur, in Hamirpur district, likely by end of the month. Admission in Sainik schools will be conducted through e-Counselling mode,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Nurpur