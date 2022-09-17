‘Rs 5 cr approved for college construction’

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 16

Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania, who is also the local MLA, was accorded a warm welcome by the residents of Baranda gram panchayat of Nurpur during a public meeting at the village today.

The residents expressed their gratitude to the minister for getting the approval of the state Cabinet for setting up a government degree college in Baranda. Addressing the meeting, Pathania said an amount of Rs 5 crore had been earmarked for the construction of the college.

“I want to develop Nurpur as a sports city as well as an education hub. The government is committed to providing better sports facilities and higher education to the youth at their doorstep,” said Pathania.

To connect more and more youth with sports activities, an indoor stadium had been built at a cost of Rs 12 crore and a synthetic track worth Rs7.5 crore was also being constructed in Nurpur town. Apart from this, the construction work of new college building in Nurpur was in progress, he said.

“The government has awarded a police district and a circle of the Electricity Department at Nurpur,” he said.