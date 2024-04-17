7 Army training establishments conferred with ARTRAC award

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 16

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) held its investiture ceremony here today, during which General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, awarded unit appreciations to seven training establishments of the Army for their outstanding performance.

The recipients of the prestigious award included Military Intelligence Training School & Depot, Pune, Army Medical Corps Centre & College, Lucknow, Corps of Military Police Centre & School, Bangalore, Army Institute of Physical Training, Pune, Junior Leaders Academy, Bareilly, Wargaming Development Centre, New Delhi, and Special Forces Training School, Bakloh.

These training establishments have made exceptional contribution in enhancing training ethos and standards of the Army, strengthening the foundation of a strong and resilient force for the 21st century. On behalf of the establishments, the Commandants, accompanied by Subedar Majors, received the appreciations from the Army Commander in the event held at Shimla. In addition, four training institutes, including Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow, Junior Leaders Academy, Bareilly, Corps of Military Engineering, Pune, and Wargaming Development Centre, New Delhi, were given financial excellence awards.

In the individual category, Lt Col JK Verma of Corps of Military Engineering, Pune, Maj Preeti Mudela and Maj T Irom of Military College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Secunderabad, and Maj Atul Pathania of Army Airborne Training School, Agra, were among those felicitated with the award of technical excellence.

#Shimla