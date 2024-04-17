Advisory issued as threat of avalanche looms large

PTI

Shimla, April 16

The Lahaul and Spiti police on Tuesday urged people to stay away from the Chandra river, besides issuing an avalanche advisory asking them to stay clear of steep slopes and be on alert in snowy areas.

“The water flow in the Chandra, which was obstructed following an avalanche on Tuesday morning due to snowfall and rain in the area, was restored later. This had led to a rise in its water level and, therefore, people are advised to stay away from the river,” the police said.

Commuters have also been asked to exercise caution while travelling through snowy areas as the risk of avalanches remains high, they added.

Adverse weather conditions have led to the closure of 112 roads in the state. While isolated areas in the higher hills and tribal regions received light snowfall, the mid and low hills witnessed intermittent rain in the past 24 hours.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla