Army team treks for 152 km

Shimla, December 1

A trekking expedition team of the Indian Army under Major Abhishek Arya trekked the foothills of great Shivaliks over 152 km from Kiratpur near Kalka. The expedition was flagged off from Meerut Cantonment and the team trekked Tharugarh, Jhangar, Patta, Jatawan, Goela, Gharsi, Kamal, Patta and Matuli before culminating at Ramgarh Fort. The team interacted with ex-servicemen, war widows and gallantry award winners residing in the area.

