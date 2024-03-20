 As Himalayas spring to life, shepherds start journey from Sirmaur to Kinnaur : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  As Himalayas spring to life, shepherds start journey from Sirmaur to Kinnaur

As Himalayas spring to life, shepherds start journey from Sirmaur to Kinnaur

Turning to ancestral ways after retiring from govt jobs, some make Rs 20-30L per annum

As Himalayas spring to life, shepherds start journey from Sirmaur to Kinnaur

Shepherds embark on their journey with their herds of sheep and goats.



Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 19

Shepherds of the Kinnaur and Dodra-Kwar regions, renowned for their steadfast dedication to sheep and goat rearing, travel downhill from the lofty heights of the Himalayas towards the plains of Sirmaur district in search of sustenance, making their way back to the upper regions as temperatures rise. Despite modernisation sweeping across the region, these resilient shepherds continue to uphold their traditional way of life, herding flock through rugged terrains to ensure survival and economic prosperity.

Traversing hundreds of kilometres on foot across treacherous mountain passes, these shepherds, accompanied by thousands of sheep and goats, make their annual descent to the plains of Sirmaur district during the harsh winter months.

Shepherds embark on their journey with their herds of sheep and goats.

Usually arriving in November and December, the shepherds navigate through the Chanshal and Trans-Giri''s high-altitude areas, where snowfall limits the availability of grazing grounds for their livestock. Recognising the challenges faced by these animal herders, the state government has granted them permission for grazing sheep and goats in restricted forest areas.

Amidst the dense and deserted forests, the shepherds rely on their trusted companions — Gaddi dogs — to protect their herds from predatory wildlife.

Adorned with barbed iron collars, the intelligent and fearless dogs vigilantly guard the shepherds and their livestock throughout the night, deterring any potential threats with fierce loyalty and protective instincts. During their arduous journey, the shepherds carry essential supplies — rations, medicines, bedding, and tents — to sustain themselves and their flocks. Setting up camp wherever nightfall catches them, they find solace in the simplicity of their nomadic lifestyle, immersed in the awe-inspiring beauty of the nature that surrounds them.

Reflecting on their way of life, veteran animal herders Himlal Chauhan and Panna Lal Negi shared insights into their enduring commitment to sheep and goat rearing.

Despite retiring from government service, Chauhan and Negi continue to derive their livelihood from this ancestral profession, earning approximately over Rs 25-30 lakh annually.

However, they lament the declining interest in preserving their cultural heritage and traditions among the younger generations. This has led to a decline in sheep and goat rearing in many areas of Kinnaur and Dodra-Kwar regions, according to them. Yet, amidst challenges and uncertainties, the shepherds find solace in their profound connection to nature fostered by their nomadic lifestyle.

For them, animal husbandry is not merely a means of livelihood but a deeply enriching experience that brings them closer to the essence of life.

#Kinnaur #Nahan #Sirmaur


