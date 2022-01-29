Baddi consultant booked over fake pollution NOC

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 28

The Baddi police today registered a case of cheating and forgery against the consultant of an industrial unit for submitting a fake consent to operate to State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) officials.

SPCB superintendent Prem Saklani, in a complaint to the police, stated that the board has an online portal for issuing necessary permissions under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. These documents were signed digitally and uploaded on the board’s website.

A representative of M/s Hygiene Airtech India Private Limited, Bhatolikalan in Baddi, said that as per the documents received from its consultant, the board had granted the consent to operate on January 20. He also produced the certificate in with the date of issuance as January 20, 2022.

The board staff, however, observed that the application was filed on January 20 and was still under process. However, the representative of the industry claimed that the date of submitting the application and the grant of the consent to operate was the same, according to the documents produced by the company representative.

The board staff informed the unit owner telephonically about the fake NOC and directed him to verify it and get an FIR registered in the matter.

DSP, Baddi, Navdeep Singh, said that a case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC for cheating and forgery had been registered against him. A probe was underway. The consultant had also handled other works of the company and was yet to be join investigation.

