Bhuttico celebrates 79th Foundation Day

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 18

Bhutti Weavers Cooperative Society celebrated its 79th Foundation Day with pomp today. The weavers and members of the Society participated in games like kabaddi, tug-of-war and musical chairs which were organised in the Bhuttico premises.

Global presence Bhuttico has not only established its identity in the country, but today it’s handloom products are making their presence felt in the global market. — Satya Prakash Thakur , chairman, Bhutti Weavers Cooperative Society

Former minister and Bhuttico Chairman Satya Prakash Thakur was the chief guest on the occasion. While addressing the gathering, he congratulated all the officers, employees and weavers of the society. He said the reason behind the stature of Bhuttico was the solid foundation laid by the founder, Thakur Vedram. “His efforts have paved the way for the society to move forward. Following his guidance, we have tried to establish the society on a new dimension of progress, for which we are getting meaningful results.” Bhuttico has not only established its identity in the country, but today Bhuttico’s handloom products are making their presence felt in the global market, he added.

The Chairman said Bhuttico is going through a very difficult phase due to the Covid pandemic and recent natural disaster. He added that the financial condition of the society has become very vulnerable, but despite this it is moving forward. He also awarded distinguished crafts men and winners of various events.

