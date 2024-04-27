BJP misleading public with false promises: HPCC

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 26

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) spokesperson Rajeev Kimta said not only the Congress party, even the United Nations, USA and Germany had expressed concerns over the conduct of free and fair elections in India.

Bjp seeking votes on Non-issues Today, BJP is not seeking votes from the public regarding its development works in 10 years, but is again trying to capitalise on non-issues. The people have understood BJP’s political gimmicks. — Rajeev Kimta, HPCC Spokesperson

Addressing a press conference here today, he said, “Even foreign countries were worried about the election process in India due to the ambitious statements of the BJP leaders of winning over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.” He alleged that the BJP was trying to weaken the Opposition and threatening the democratic set up.

The spokesperson alleged that according to the data of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India had accrued a loan of Rs 50 lakh crore during 66 years after Independence till 2014 and the BJP government had raised this figure to Rs 150 lakh crore during the past 10 years. He further alleged that the BJP had favoured big business houses and their wealth had grown enormously. He said, “The cost of a domestic LPG cylinder was Rs 360 in 2014 and it had reached over Rs 1,100 during the BJP regime, directly impacting the masses.”

The leader alleged that around 34 major terrorist attacks happened in the past 10 years. He added that the BJP was misleading the public by making false promises. He alleged that instead of providing 10 crore jobs in 10 years as promised by the BJP, many people were rendered jobless due to demonetisation and other anti-people policies of the Central Government. He said, “Unemployment has increased in the country and farmers are abandoning farming.”

Kimta said, “Today, BJP is not seeking votes from the public regarding its development works in 10 years but is again trying to capitalise on non-issues.” He said the people of the country had understood the political gimmicks of the BJP and they were not going to fall prey to the false illusions. He alleged that such a candidate had been brought by the BJP in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, who had no contribution to Mandi and Himachal Pradesh, despite being a renowned figure.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Germany #Kullu #United States of America USA