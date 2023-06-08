BJP spent more than Cong in Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

Even as the BJP lost elections to the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, it has spent more than the ruling party in the state during Assembly elections, which was conducted last year.

According to their respective expenditure reports submitted to the Election Commission by the two parties, which the poll panel posted them on its official website, the BJP spent Rs 49 crore whereas the Congress Rs 27.02 crore.

As per the reports, both the parties largely spent the money on funding their respective candidates, advertisement and publicity and travel of star campaigners.

The BJP, in its report, claimed that it spent Rs 15.19 crore on travel of its star campaigners, Rs 8.5 crore on publicity and Rs 18.57 crore for funding its candidates.

The Congress, on its part, revealed that it spent Rs 14.80 crore for funding its candidates, Rs 2.74 crore on advertisements and publicity and Rs 5.28 crore on travel of its star campaigners, which includes expenditure on hiring special aircraft for its top leaders.