Chief Secy flags off poll awareness walk

Hamirpur, April 26
Chief Secretary Pramod Saxena today flagged off an awareness walk by litterateur Rattan Chand Nirjhar, who is on a mission to encourage people to vote in the upcoming elections. Nirjhar, known for his long trekking expeditions in the remote areas of the state, is the election icon of Bilaspur.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said election was the “most revered festival” that was celebrated by all. He said people should come forward and exercise their franchise to choose a government of their choice. He said the Election Commission was working round the clock to ensure free and fair elections in the country.
He said Nirjhar would visit 43 polling stations in two constituencies, including Ghumarwin and Jhandutta. He added that Nirjhar would be accorded a rousing welcome at the polling stations, where he would make people aware about the election process. He said the drive was initiated under the SVEEP programme.
Earlier, the CS took stock of the arrangements made by the district administration for the peaceful conduct of the elections.
