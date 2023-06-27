CM: Cut in import duty on apple to hit growers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the Central Government’s decision to reduce the import duty on Washington apple from 70 per cent to 50 per cent was against the interests of local growers. Local orchardists had in fact urged the Centre to raise the import duty on apple to 100 per cent.

He said, “Instead of increasing the import duty, the Centre has reduced it on Washington apple by 20 per cent. It is against the interests of apple growers and the economy of the state.”

Sukhu said that he would take up the issue with the Central Government and demand an increase in the import duty on apple sourced from all countries to 100 per cent.

Sukhu said that during the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to increase the import duty on apple and to blend 5 per cent apple concentrate in all types of cold drinks. “The decision of the Union Government to reduce import duty will hit the demand for Himachal apple in the international market, directly affecting the growers,” he added.