CM: To expedite projects, govt will amend investment policy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the investment policy would be amended to facilitate investors and expedite the execution of projects.

Sukhu held discussions with stakeholders to accelerate investment in the state, during the second phase of the state-level investors’ forum here. A total of 55 stalled projects worth Rs 16,297 crore having a potential of creating over 20,000 job opportunities were discussed at the two-day meetings.

He held discussions with prospective investors interested in tourism, hydropower and industrial sectors to accelerate the execution of 26 stalled projects worth Rs 7,828 crore. He spoke to every investor individually and also reviewed projects that had been hanging fire for quite some time, enquiring about the reasons for delay.

Sukhu assured the investors that the government was actively removing shortcomings and providing all help to expedite investment in the state. He encouraged entrepreneurs to share their issues with the government and assured them of resolving these without delay.

He said, “The government is keen on providing a new direction to investments, with special focus on hydropower energy, tourism and IT sectors.” He added that development of the tourism sector was the priority of the government, with Kangra poised to become the tourism capital of the state.”

Sukhu said that the government would make significant investments in the tourism sector. “The expansion of the Kangra airport and the construction of heliports in all district headquarters are underway. Additionally, the government is actively promoting health tourism,” he added.

He said that the government was committed to promoting the IT sector to create employment and self-employment opportunities for the local youth currently engaged in the industry outside the state.