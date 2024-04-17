Congress failed to fulfil poll guarantees in state: BJP

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 16

MLAs of the Congress party are more disappointed than people of the state with the Congress government. This was stated by BJP’s district president Desh Raj Sharma while addressing media after a meeting of the district unit here today.

BJP is committed The 'Sankalp Patra' is a blueprint for the development of the country and would ensure the commitment of BJP towards the nation. The BJP would do everything for the development of India. — Desh Raj Sharma, District president

He claimed that owing to the welfare policies of the BJP government, it was heading towards winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He added that the Congress had failed to fulfil its poll promises. He said the Congress government neither gave Rs 1,500 as monthly pension to women nor provided 300 units of free electricity.

He said the Congress promised to provide one lakh jobs to youth in the state, but nothing concrete was done. He said it was unfortunate that the functioning of the state Staff Selection Commission was suspended and the results of exams which were already conducted by it were not released.

He added that the Congress government closed over 900 institutions opened by the BJP in the state and this proved the difference between practice and preaching of the Congress leaders.

Speaking about the manifesto of the BJP, the district president said the ‘Sankalp Patra’ was a blueprint for the development of the country and it ensured the commitment of BJP towards the nation. He said the BJP would do everything for the development of the country.

