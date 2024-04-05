Congress leaders frustrated, in despair, says Kangana

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 4

BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut today said that Congress was talking of ‘Mohabbat ki dukan’ but it has opened a ‘shop of hatred’. She was in Sundernagar and Mandi Sadar Assembly constituencies for her election campaign. Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal and Sadar MLA Anil Sharma were present on the occasion.

Addressing public meetings at Sundernagar and Mandi, Kangana said that Congress leaders had degraded views towards women out of frustration and despair because of the inevitable defeat.

“Congress leaders are irritated by my becoming a BJP candidate and now out of anger they are making indecent comments against women,” she added. Kangana said that if they do not change their attitude, the path would be tougher for Congress leaders.

“I not afraid of these statements. Such remarks give me more strength to fight anti-women people. Instead of targeting the daughter of Himachal, it is better for the Congress to take care of its own house which is falling apart,” she remarked.

“The people of the state have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of the country have pledged to fulfil his pledge of crossing 400 seats in Lok Sabha election. Due to the tireless efforts of Modi ji, India has emerged as a world power,” said Kangana.

She spoke about the schemes of the Central Government before the public and appealed to party workers to go door to door to canvass for the BJP.

“I will always remain with the people of Mandi parliamentary constituency like a daughter and not as a leader and will speak with full force on every platform for the development of the area,” she stated.

