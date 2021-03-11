Culprits won't go scot-free, says CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

Notwithstanding the handing over of the police constable paper leak case to the CBI, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said heads will roll as SIT will continue its probe to identify the lacunae in the system which led to the leak.

“One thing is certain that whosoever is responsible for the paper leak, big or small, will be brought to book,” said Thakur. He said though the present recruitment process for filling 1,700 posts of constable will continue as before efforts will be made to evolve a transparent and foolproof mechanism so that there is no recurrence of paper leak in future.

A total of 1.25 lakh candidates had given various tests for filling the 1,700 constable posts out of which 75,000 had taken the written examination in March 2022 after clearing the physical test. Once it was clear that the paper had been leaked, the government cancelled the exam, filed an FIR and constituted a SIT to probe the paper leak. Finally, the probe was handed over to the CBI as the suspects belong to 10 states.

While admitting that the paper leak had resulted in immense frustration among youth, he assured that his government was committed to get to those who were involved in the paper leak, howsoever mighty. “Several suggestions are being given to get the police written exam conducted by Himachal Pradesh University or Subordinate Services Selection Board but it would not be appropriate to change the agency as half of the process has already been completed,” he said.

Thakur said it was wrong to cast aspersions on the commitment of the government to undertake the police recruitment in the most transparent and fair manner. “The moment it became clear that the paper had been leaked, I ordered registration of an FIR at 11.30 pm and the very next morning ordered cancellation of the written paper and constitution of a SIT to probe the mater,” he said defending his government.