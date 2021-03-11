CBI probe ordered under pressure: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 19

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh today said that it was under huge public pressure that the state government has entrusted the police constable paper leak case to the CBI. “It is a big scam in which many officials of police from top to bottom are involved. Why the DGP is silent. He should face questions from the public over the issue. The youth of state know how the BJP was playing with their future,” she remarked.

Responding to comments of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that the Congress should forget about their turn to power in the state because the BJP would win the forthcoming Assembly election due in December, Pratibha said that it was public, not Jai Ram Thakur, who will decide which party would form the government in Himachal.

Pratibha Singh was here on a one-day tour to pay tribute to the former telecom Minister Pandit Sukh Ram. She visited the house of BJP MLA Anil Sharma in Mandi to offer her condolences to the bereaved family.