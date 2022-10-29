Day on, four arrested in guard's murder case

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 28

With the arrest of four local youths, the Baddi police today claimed to have solved the murder case of a 23-year old security guard, Harbhajan, .

The victim’s body was found near Doduwal Chowk in Manpura yesterday.

Additional SP Narinder Kumar said the four suspects — identified as Inderpreet, Amandeep, Lakhwinder (alias Lucky) and Deepak Kumar — had been arrested in the murder case. “Leads were secured on the basis of the CCTV cameras installed near the deceased’s house. He was seen leaving his house in Doriya village around 9 pm and then talking to two bike-borne youths at 9.07 pm,” he added.

When confronted by the police, the duo said two more youths had helped them commit the crime. Preliminary probe reveals that a love triangle was the reason behind crime as the accused and the deceased used to work together in the past.

Sharp-edged weapons, including a sword, which had been disposed of after the murder, have also been recovered by the police. The deceased worked as a security guard in an industrial unit.

