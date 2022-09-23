Elaborate security in place for PM Narendra Modi's rally in Mandi

Mandi, September 22
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on September 24. As many as 1,800 police and Home Guard jawans have been deployed in the town to regulate traffic and maintain law and order. The Prime Minister will address a Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally at the Paddal ground.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “The Paddal ground has been divided into 13 sectors in view of security. There are six entry gates and 40 exit gates for public. For traffic purpose, the town has been divided into four sectors.”
She said, “It is expected that 2,100 buses and 6,000 small vehicles will reach the town for the rally from different parts of the state. The vehicles coming from the Sundernagar side will be stopped on the bypass, while those coming from Kullu side would be stopped at Bheuli to de-board passengers. The vehicles coming from Jogindernagar side would be stopped near the Victoria Bridge. Parking arrangements have also been made in these areas.” — TNS
Police to use five drones to keep vigil
- Around 150 CCTV cameras have been installed at the Paddal ground and other key locations in Mandi town
- The police will use five drones to maintain vigil
- 15 quick response and mobile teams have been constituted
