Kangra, Chamba employees begin chain fast for old pension scheme

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 1

Government employees from Kangra and Chamba districts covered under the new pension today started a chain fast at the Dharamsala mini-secretariat in support of their demand for the old pension scheme (OPS).

Rajinder Minhas, district president of the New Pension Scheme Employees Union, said that all employees covered under the new pension scheme would participate in the chain fast that would continue till their demands were met.

Every day, about 10 employees from different parts of Kangra and Chamba districts would sit on fast for 24 hours and would be replaced by other employees the next day.

Minhas said that the state government had been saying that implementation of the old pension scheme was under the preview of the Union Government.

However, the state employees in West Bengal were getting the old pension scheme. It was a state subject and the government should take a decision on it, he added.

