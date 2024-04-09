Father of deceased drug accused seeks CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 8

Balbir Singh, the father of the deceased drug accused Rishi Raj, has demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of his son whose body was found floating in Suketi river on April 5. A native of Gutkar village in Mandi district, Rishi Raj had jumped from a 40-foot high cliff into the river to escape from the clutches of the police.

Kidnap case likely It seems to be a case of kidnapping and ransom. If he was in police custody, how did he jump into the river? I have already given a written complaint to the district administration and the SP to conduct a fair probe into the death of my son. I want a CBI inquiry into this matter. Balbir Singh, father of deceased drug accused Rishi Raj

Balbir Singh said, “On April 2, one Rahul Kumar visited our house, who called my son Rishi Raj to accompany him. My son went with Rahul on his scooty but did not return. My daughter-in-law called up Rishi Raj on his mobile phone who told her that he would return in 15 minutes.”

“At around 9:30 pm, one youth arrived our home, who told me that my son was in police custody. He shared a phone number and asked me to call on that number. I called on that number and the person on the other side asked me to arrange Rs 2.5 lakh to get my son released. I assured him that by tomorrow, I would arrange the required amount.”

“The next morning, when I called on that number, it was switched off. It seems to be a case of kidnapping and ransom. If he was in police custody, how did he jump into the river? I have already given a written complaint to the district administration and Superintendent of Police to conduct a fair investigation into the death of my son. I want a CBI inquiry into this matter,” said Balbir.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said that a departmental inquiry had been initiated in the matter against the policemen on duty. The police are investigating this case thoroughly, she said.

The police had arrested Rishi Raj and Rahul Kumar for the possession of heroin on April 2. The police told the media that both the accused had tried to flee from police custody and one of them, Rishi Raj, had jumped into the Suketi river. Due to the darkness, police could not trace the body of Rishi Raj the same evening. However, the next day, police engaged an NDRF team to retrieve the body from the river. The police has arrested the other accused, Rahul Kumar, who is in police custody.

