Five Una students clinch top 10 positions in exam

Una, April 29

Arshita Kainth, who topped the Class XII examinations in the arts stream with 98 per cent marks, is a student of DAV Senior Secondary School here. Another student of the same school is Isha Thakur, who secured the joint third position with Divyansh Aggarwal of Sirmour in the commerce stream.

Arshita, who hails from Nangran village of Una subdivision said she used to study for 12 to 13 hours a day. She said her teachers always guided and motivated her to do well. She said students must focus on their goals so that the dream never goes out of sight.

Arshita’s parents Narender Kumar, who works abroad, said it was a very proud moment for him, while her mother Kiran Bala, who runs a shop in the village, said she had always been a hardworking student.

Arshita said she wanted become an IAS officer.

Isha Thakur lives in Malahat village on the outskirts of Una. Her father Jagtar Singh is a farmer, while mother Neetu is a home maker. She said she would study for 6 to 7 hours a day and her source of motivation was her elder sister.

Isha said the study material available on the Internet and social media helped her as there were many study options available to the students, besides textbooks and classroom teaching. She said students should have the wisdom to utilise social media to their advantage. She said she was interested in pursuing her career in the banking sector.

Three more students from Una made it to the first 10 positions in the merit list. Arpita Rana, a resident of Joh village and student of St DR Public Senior Secondary School in Gagret, secured the seventh position (98%), while Dhruv Sharma, a resident of Akrot village and student of Gurukul Public School in Pakka Paaroh stood eighth (97.8%), both in the science stream.

Radhika of Bhatoli village, got the tenth position in the commerce stream (95.4%).

