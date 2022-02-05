Fraudster extorts money posing as IGP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 4

An SIT, headed by SP, Cyber Crime, Rohit Malpani, will investigate the case of extortion of money in industrial areas of the state by Vinay Aggarwal, who posed as an IGP.

Aggarwal allegedly visited industrial areas of Kala-Amb, Baddi, Nalagarh and extorted Rs 1.49 crore.

He was allegedly accompanied by ‘uniformed and armed police officials of the Haryana Police’, police sources said.

The SIT consists of SP (Economic Offence wing) Gaurav Singh, SP (CID-Crime) Virender Kalia, Additional SP (Cyber Crime) Narvir Singh Rathore, Deputy SP (CID-Crime) Mukesh Kumar, two Inspectors, two SIs and one ASI.—