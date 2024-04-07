Fresh snowfall, rain from April 10

Shimla, April 6
The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh will receive fresh snowfall while middle and lower hills will receive rain from April 10 to 12. A yellow warning has also been issued for 10 districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.
According to the Met Department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from April 10. However, the weather will remain dry throughout the state till April 9.
The maximum temperature in Shimla was 22.2°C, Dharamsala 26.8°C, Manali 22°C, Solan 28°C, Sundernagar 33°C, Mandi 30°C, Bilaspur 31.8°C, Chamba 30.3°C and Narkanda 15.2°C.
