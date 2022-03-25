Get ready for Assembly, Shimla MC elections, BJP workers told

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 24

BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh today gave a clarion call to party workers to tighten belts for the Shimla Municipal Corporation and Assembly poll and break the tradition of the BJP and the Congress winning the elections alternately.

Addressing a meeting of the Shimla parliamentary constituency here, he said no power could defeat the BJP in Himachal, if workers were united and the organisation was fully geared up. “Mission Repeat 2022” must be achieved and the 32-year-old tradition of the ruling party not repeating in the state must be broken.

“We will break the tradition and again form the government in Himachal,” he said. The BJP is the biggest political party in the world and selfless and dedicated services and sacrifices of lakhs of workers was the strength of the party, he added.

In the recent Assembly poll in five states, the BJP again formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa and similar results would be witnessed in Himachal.

Sanjay Tandon, Co-incharge of organisational affairs for Himachal, said a meeting had been called for introspection and getting honest feedback for the Mission Repeat.

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap said a mega contact programme would be launched from April 6, the foundation day of the BJP, and April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, would be celebrated as harmony day.

The BJP would launch a campaign and every worker hoist the party flag at his house. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and state organising secretary Pawan Rana also attended the meeting.