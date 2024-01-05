Government misleading on borrowing limit of state: BJP

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 4

BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, in a statement issued here yesterday, said that the Congress government was misleading people by stating that the Union Government was discriminating against Himachal by reducing its borrowing limit.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had said that the Union Government had imposed a ceiling on loans that his government could take. The statement was misleading and aimed at causing confusion among the public. The fact was that no state could borrow more than 3 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) or GDP, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Sukhvinder Sukhu