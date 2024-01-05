Government misleading on borrowing limit of state: BJP

Dharamsala, January 4
BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, in a statement issued here yesterday, said that the Congress government was misleading people by stating that the Union Government was discriminating against Himachal by reducing its borrowing limit.
He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had said that the Union Government had imposed a ceiling on loans that his government could take. The statement was misleading and aimed at causing confusion among the public. The fact was that no state could borrow more than 3 per cent of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) or GDP, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel that was hijacked near Somalia's coast
The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius