Governor accepts Jai Ram Thakur’s resignation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 8

Conceding defeat in the Vidhan Sabha poll, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The Governor accepted the resignation and dissolved the state Legislative Assembly with immediate effect as advised by the Council of Ministers. A notification has been issued in this regard.

However, he has requested the Thakur-led government to continue in office and discharge its functions till the new Legislative Assembly is constituted and the new government is formed.