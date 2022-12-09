Governor accepts Jai Ram Thakur’s resignation

Shimla, December 8
Conceding defeat in the Vidhan Sabha poll, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
The Governor accepted the resignation and dissolved the state Legislative Assembly with immediate effect as advised by the Council of Ministers. A notification has been issued in this regard.
However, he has requested the Thakur-led government to continue in office and discharge its functions till the new Legislative Assembly is constituted and the new government is formed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Himachal verdict: Voters in hill state stick to tradition
Congress fought poll on Virbhadra Singh’s name: Pratibha Sin...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators
CLP meeting today, Mallikarjun Kharge to pick CM