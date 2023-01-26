Hardware shop gutted in fire

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 25

A fire broke out in a hardware shop of Haritik Mahajan at Ganoh, near here, last night.

Locals noticed smoke emanating from the shop and informed its owner, who informed the Fire Department at Jassur.

A team of firefighters tried hard to douse the flames. The fire was extinguished after a struggle of six hours.

Meanwhile, the police have started a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire, which reportedly had started due to a short circuit.

