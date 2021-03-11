HC reserves verdict on petitions challenging delimitation of wards

Vijay Arora

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, May 13

The HP High Court today reserved its verdict on the petitions challenging the delimitation process of wards of the Municipal Corporation, Shimla. After hearing the matter for a considerable time, a Division Bench comprising Justice Sabina and Justice Stayen Vaidya reserved the judgment on this issue.

In its earlier order, the court had directed the state government to maintain status quo on further delimitation of Summer Hill Ward of Municipal Corporation, Shimla, whereby one side of Boileauganj Bazaar was included in the Summer Hill Ward. Apart from this, the court had also directed to maintain status quo regarding the delimitation process.

The matter came up before the court through two different petitions filed by one Rajeev Thakur of Summer Hill Ward and Simi Nanda of Nabha Ward contending therein that while making delimitation, the Shimla Deputy Commissioner has not taken care of the problems of the residents of that areas.

In one of the petitions, the petitioner contended that during the process, the DC has included one side of Boileauganj Bazaar in the Summer Hill Ward, whereas , there is already a ward in the name of Boileauganj. It was contended that against this delimitation, he had put the objections before the DC but the same were rejected by him in a cursory manner without actually redressing the problem. It was contended that the petitioner had filed an appeal against the rejection order of the DC before the Divisional Commissioner, Shimla, but he also dismissed the appeal.