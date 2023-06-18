Himachal Police file case after man reports ransonware attack

Shimla, June 18
Police in Himachal Pradesh have registered a case after a man claimed a ransomware attack on the server of his computer by hackers demanding money to decrypt files.
Police said it is the first case of a ransomware attack reported in the state.
A case of extortion and sending offensive/false information on electronic devices under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act has been registered at Cyber police station in Mandi district, they said.
The victim, in his complaint, said the computer server and six files on the device have been encrypted and the hackers are demanding USD 500 to decrypt the files, police said.
Superintendent of Police, Cyber Police, Rohit Malpani said people should keep a backup of their important data in an external device and use genuine operating system and anti-virus software.
“Do not open the unwanted and unknown attachments, avoid clicking on suspicious links and use multi-factor authentication,” he added.
About 3,000 complaints related to cyber crime have been registered in the state in this year so far, according to officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur violence: Army conducts flag march in strife-torn Imphal Valley; curfew relaxed in Imphal East
Curfew was imposed in Manipur after clashes broke out betwee...
Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars
Any threat will be processed in milliseconds by a software
38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days
The incident adds to recent string of knife attacks across U...
Two women shot dead by assailants in southwest Delhi's R K Puram
Main accused and his associate arrested within hours of the ...
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; Vavilala Chidvila Reddy bags top rank
The exam was conducted on June 4