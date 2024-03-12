Hamirpur: Hospitals on wheels served 10 lakh people at doorstep: BJP

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 11

Over 10 lakh patients were served by the Sansad Mobile Swasthaya Seva, a health initiative of Union Minister for Information and Technology Anurag Thakur in the parliament constituency, said BJP media panelist Ankush Dutt Sharma here today. He said the SMSS was started by the minister six years ago with six mobile health vans, which are now 32, equipped with best facilities and on-board doctor and supporting health staff.

He said the service was also helpful in providing jobs to over 100 persons that serve people of the parliament constituency of the minister. He added that 65 per cent women staff is serving on the health vans. He said over 40 medical tests are conducted free of cost on these health vans that travel from village to village, attending patients.

Sharma said in four Mega Health camps held in Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una and Dehra over 20,500 patients were provided specialised health consultation while 15,000 spectacles were also provided to needy people.

He said the service had not only saved time of people, but also helped in saving over Rs 50 crore. He said the parliamentary constituency had experienced a huge development in other fields, including establishments of AIIMS and the Hydel Engineering College at Bilaspur, medical college in Hamirpur, Central University in Dehra and the construction of four-lane highways in length and width of the parliamentary constituency.

Dutt said out of the Rs 4,000 crore development works announced by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the works of over Rs 3,000 would be accomplished in Hamirpur. He said the list of infrastructure and welfare projects is long and that reflected the achievements of Anurag Thakur.

