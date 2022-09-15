Hoteliers expect good business in Kullu Dasehra

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 14

People involved in tourism activities in Kullu and Manali are expecting lucrative business during the seven-day International Kullu Dasehra Festival, which will start on October 5. The tourism industry has been facing a lull in commercial activities for the last two-and-a-half months due to the monsoon.

Businesses are also hoping for surge in tourist arrivals as the festival will be held in its grandeur after a gap of two years as no commercial activity was allowed due to the Covid pandemic. Businessmen have already started preparations and decorating their properties for the Dasehra. The allotment of stalls will start from September 22.

A hotelier Ashish said the slump in activities have effected the livelihood of those involved in the industry. “We are hopeful that more tourists will come to the area during the festival,” he added.

The preparations of the Dev Samaj are also in full swing for the festival. The Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee has sent invitations to 334 deities of various areas from Anni-Nirmand to Manali of the district. Last year, a record 283 deities participated during the festival. The ‘kardars’ (caretakers) and ‘karkoons’ (volunteer sevadars) of the gods and goddesses are refurbishing their palanquins, symbols, drums and other musical instruments.

The district administration has been inspecting the temporary camp temples for the arriving deities and preparing a report for the required infrastructure and other arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee was trying to ensure that maximum number of deities participate in the festival.