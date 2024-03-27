Illegal wall endangers commuters

DUE to its dilapidated condition, an illegally constructed wall alongside the Post Office road in Mandi poses a risk to commuters crossing this stretch. The threat of the wall collapsing looms over area residents and commuters. The municipal corporation authorities should take stock of this issue and ensure that the wall is demolished at the earliest. Paras Vaidya, Mandi
Uptick in roadside encroachments
ENCROACHMENTS along roads in Kangra town have been increasing. The owners of most commercial buildings have converted their parking areas into storage spaces. Besides, vend owners and shopkeepers take up space on roads to display their products. The decreased parking space has been leading to traffic jams in the town. The local authorities should keep a check on encroachments in public interest. Aseem Sharma, Kangra
Aadhaar server down
People in many rural areas of Solan have been facing a lot of inconvenience in purchasing ration from depots due to the Aadhaar server being down for the past few days. Due to this, people are not able to get their fingerprints scanned and, thus, are not able to purchase rations. People visit these shops to avail themselves of subsidised rations, but are often forced to go back empty-handed. The authorities concerned must do something about this problem on priority. Neelam, Solan
