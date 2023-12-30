In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 29

To prevent ice formation after snowfall, the Public Works department (PWD) will use calcium chloride in the state capital as well as the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, Kullu and Chamba to avert major road mishaps.

The experiment will initially be taken up as a pilot project in Shimla so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic and safety of pedestrians after snowfall during the winter months. The sprinkling of calcium chloride prevents formation of hard ice, which is very slippery and unsafe for vehicular movement.

Till now, the department had been using sand to prevent skidding on ice after snowfall. Though sand prevents skidding but makes the roads slushy, making it difficult for people to walk over it. "This is for the first time that the PWD will make use of calcium chloride, especially in the state capital where smooth vehicular movement gets hampered after snowfall," said Chief Engineer SP Jogta.

With thousands of tourists flocking to Shimla the moment news of snowfall, there is heavy rush of outside vehicles. Invariably, there are several accidents due to formation of thin layer of ice after snowfall, especially in areas which do not get sun. The sprinkling of calcium chloride will greatly benefit in tackling this problem.

As a normal practice and preparedness for the winter season, the PWD places heaps of sand all along the roads, which fall in the shadow areas not getting sunshine, resulting in the snow getting accumulated and become very slippery. All such areas become accident prone, resulting in fatal mishaps.

The PWD has also shifted 17 JCB machines from the lower parts of the state to Rampur, Rohru and other snow receiving areas of Shimla district, Kinnaur and Chamba. Since their requirement in the lower areas will be less, these machines will be pressed into service for snow clearance.

The Shimla MC has also earmarked Rs 70 lakh for road clearance during snow besides seeking services of 150 additional workers. The district administration has divided the town into five zones to ensure proper and timely snow clearance.

All the departments concerned, including the PWD, National Highway Authority of India and the Shimla MC have been directed to keep their preparedness to save locals as well as tourists from inconvenience.

Plant set up in Shimla

A calcium chloride plant has been set up in Shimla on a pilot basis, which in case of positive results will be replicated in other snow-bound areas

The plant has been set up at a cost of Rs 5 lakh and in case the procedure is successful, similar plants will be set in the areas where the problem of ice formation due to heavy snowfall is experienced

