Industry power tariff unchanged, subsidy for domestic consumers in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

There’s some good news for power consumers in the industrial sector, too, after the government had announced subsidized rates for domestic and agriculture consumers a while back.

As per the Tariff Order issued by the HP Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC) for HP State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) for 2022-23, the tariff of the industrial sector has not been increased for the third consecutive year.

For domestic and agriculture consumers, the government has announced subsidised rates of 30 paise per unit for agriculture consumers and free electricity for domestic consumers having monthly consumption up to 60 units. Further, the subsidized rate of Re 1 per unit shall be applicable for domestic consumers having monthly consumption up to 125 units. The new tariff rates will be applicable from April 1.

The HPERC has also directed that all defence establishments will be charged at domestic rates. Commercial establishment within the defence cantonment area will, however, be charged at commercial rates.

Besides, the order said, all ‘gau sadans’ and ‘cow sanctuaries’ registered with Gau Sewa Ayog will be charged at agriculture rates of 30 paisa per unit.

For installing smart prepaid meters, the commission has approved a three per cent rebate on energy charge for consumers availing prepaid metering facility.

Besides, the commission has estimated the annual revenue requirement of Rs 5,730.02 crore for HPSEBL for 2022-23. Further, the government has made a provision of Rs 500 crore towards subsidy for domestic and agriculture consumers. “The total electricity subsidy provided by the government would be more than Rs 750 cr,” it said.

30 paise/unit subsidy for farmers